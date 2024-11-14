Jersey Jack Pinball Offering IAAPA Special

At next week’s Orlando trade show, Jersey Jack Pinball will offer buyers big deals in booth #809. Operators can take advantage of a $2,500 off offer from the pinball maker.

If you buy a Toy Story 4, Guns N Roses or Godfather game on the trade show floor, JJP will deduct $2,500 from the retail price. (Pricing is valid for games placed and operated in commercial locations only, the company noted.)

The company’s latest game, Avatar: Battle for Pandora, will also be showcased in the booth.