Jersey Jack Pinball Hosted Big Factory Tour

Around 400 people toured Jersey Jack Pinball’s Chicago area factory on Oct. 20. The company provided free, roundtrip transportation via luxury motor coaches from Windy City Limousine for attendees at this year’s Pinball Expo in Schaumburg, Ill., Oct. 19-22.

“Seeing how your favorite games are made can be a very special moment for enthusiasts,” said Ken Cromwell, JJP’s head of marketing and communications. “Having an opportunity to share our creative and manufacturing process was a very special moment for us as well.”

Tour guides for the day were Cromwell, designers Eric Meunier and Mark Seiden, and software guys Joe Katz and Bill Grupp.

Company leadership involved in the tours included Jersey Jack Guarnieri and his daughter Jen, as well as Leonard and Brett Abess.

The entire tour was free of charge. The company says it plans to host another big tour next year that will allow for more attendees and implement a new preregistration system.

Learn more at www.jerseyjackpinball.com. Read more about Pinball Expo in the December issue in which U.K. pinball afficionado and writer Gary Flower reports on the 38th annual event.