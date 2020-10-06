Jersey Jack Pinball Debuts Guns N’ Roses

After a number of posts teasing their newest release, Jersey Jack Pinball popped the news yesterday (Oct. 5) that their sixth pingame would be Guns N’ Roses “Not in This Lifetime,” a game featuring the rock and roll legends. And when it comes to the band, this game goes deep. Along with well-known pin creator Eric Meunier, it was co-designed by guitarist Slash, an avid pinball collector and longtime player, who over the two-year development process “crafted specific game plays and actions, recorded guitar riffs, music, voice and video for the new game as well as four unique guitar features for four playable modes in the game.”

“It’s been a very fulfilling experience working with Jersey Jack on the new GNR Not in This Lifetime pinball machine,” Slash said. “Jersey Jack Pinball games are some of the most unique and beautiful pins ever made and I am honored to have been able to work with their brilliant team to design one of the most original and exciting rock ’n’ roll pins ever produced.”

“To have this type of design work and participation from the game’s namesake creating the actual pinball game, has never, ever, been done before in the industry,” added JJP’s Meunier.

The factory describes the end result as “a playable work of art,” with a full complement of technological and play features plus a 120-watt, 2.1 stereo sound system to showcase the 21, full-length studio master tracks the game has on board.

The game is available in three different models – Standard (available here), Limited Edition (available here) and Collector’s Edition (available here). The Collector’s Edition is limited to 500 units and each is signed by Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan.

Learn more by contacting authorized Jersey Jack Pinball distributors or the factory through its website: www.jerseyjackpinball.com.