Jersey Jack Pinball Brings The Godfather

In partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, Jersey Jack Pinball yesterday unveiled The Godfather 50th Anniversary machine, which is available in collector’s and limited-edition models.

The game allows players to start their journey by selecting from the Corleone, Tattaglia, Barzini, Cuneo or Stracci families; each family offers unique abilities to aid in your progression of ruling New York City.

“The Godfather is a cinematic masterpiece that has held its place in movie history for over half a century,” said Jack Guarnieri, founder of Jersey Jack Pinball. “The Godfather pinball machine captures the essence of the films and offers a unique gameplay experience. This game is the ultimate collector’s item.”

Added game designer Eric Meunier: “Capturing the universe of The Godfather in pinball was an exciting experience. Our team pulled out all the stops to get a world-under-glass experience in every way.

“Unique mechs and shots, immersive programming, iconic video and audio from the most recognizable movie scenes and actors, and stellar animations and artwork wrapped with an excellent sound package all meld together to create a truly unique pinball experience.”

A full product feature will be published in the April issue of RePlay. In the meantime, visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com for more information.