Jersey Jack Pin Part of Ozzy Auction

A Jersey Jack Pinball Guns N’ Roses pinball machine was among the items donated to an auction that raised nearly $200 million for charity. It was part of “Back to the Beginning,” the final concert for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

The proceeds were donated equally among Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

VICE reports that majority of the money – roughly $150 million – was garnered by selling $30 a pop livestream tickets for the historic music event.