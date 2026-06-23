Jersey Jack Officially Debuts Sonic Pinball

In celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th anniversary yesterday, June 23, Jersey Jack Pinball announced the release of their much-anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog Pinball.
The iconic Sega character has been brought to life for the first time in pinball by another legend, its designer Steve Ritchie.
The cabinet features a 27” LCD screen with art and animation from Sonic Generations and comes in three editions – Arcade, Special and Collector’s. The pricier games feature special cabinet artwork, haptic feedback, non-reflective “Invisiglass” and more. There’s also a vertical loop and a second level on the playfield.
Click here to see the official trailer and visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com for additional details.
RePlay will feature Jersey Jack Pinball on our August cover, so stay tuned for much more!