Jersey Jack Officially Debuts Sonic Pinball

In celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th anniversary yesterday, June 23, Jersey Jack Pinball announced the release of their much-anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog Pinball.

The iconic Sega character has been brought to life for the first time in pinball by another legend, its designer Steve Ritchie.

The cabinet features a 27” LCD screen with art and animation from Sonic Generations and comes in three editions – Arcade, Special and Collector’s. The pricier games feature special cabinet artwork, haptic feedback, non-reflective “Invisiglass” and more. There’s also a vertical loop and a second level on the playfield.

Click here to see the official trailer and visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com for additional details.