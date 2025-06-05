Jersey Jack Launches Harry Potter Pingame

Harry Potter Pinball, from the team over at Jersey Jack, officially debuted on June 5. And for the first time ever on a pinball machine, the company’s Jack Guarnieri said, is “Jersey Jack Pinball Game Changer,” a patent-pending option allowing players to choose their own difficulty level for play.

“Using an included JJP key fob with QR codes for ‘Easy,’ ‘Normal’ and ‘Wizard”‘ level play,” Guarnieri explained, “the player shows the fob to the camera in the backbox and the rules of the game change to that selected setting. This solves the challenge for beginner players to achieve progressive modes in game play and gives the expert players incentive to overcome more difficult stages. It’s a Game Changer!”

Guarnieri said adjusting player difficulty had never been done in pinball before, and something he’s wanted to do since the early days of Jersey Jack Pinball. This license, too, is something that’s been in the works for some 10 or so years.

“There’s a lot of great licenses that don’t show up on amusement games,” he said, “I’m happy to be able to bring Harry Potter to the amusement industry.” Designed by Eric Meunier and with Joe Katz doing the software, this game features all eight Harry Potter films in its immersive gameplay experience.

The game comes in three models – the Collector’s Edition ($15,000), the Wizard Edition ($12,000) and the Arcade Edition ($10,000).

Click here to watch the official game trailer and be sure to stay tuned for the July and August issues of RePlay for more details. (JJP will be on the cover in August.)