Jersey Jack – July 2023

Big Mike: One of Pinball’s Biggest Fans

by Jack Guarnieri, Jersey Jack Pinball & PinballSales.com

Many years ago, I met Big Mike Dadonna Jr., who owned Automated Services in Milford, Connecticut, a pinball distributor who sells mainly to home customers.

When I was managing Mondial’s Springfield, N.J., office in 1997, Automated was buying so much equipment that there was one salesperson dedicated to just Mike’s account. He started with a gumball machine, and through hard work and grit, became a force.

Though he looks like a tough guy, he’s a big marshmallow. He supports many charitable causes and has done so for years to a fault: he never says no to anyone in need. He’s also very humble and rarely steps into the spotlight.

While Mike is very much old school, he’s also high-tech savvy. He has an amazing showroom people visit – sometimes for weeks – before they buy a game. He’s hands-on but there’s no pressure as he remains as calm and cool as a cucumber. In short, his customers love him.

His steadfast support of everything pinball has earned him a place as one of the game’s largest distributors in the world. At Jersey Jack Pinball, we wanted to salute Big Mike for his love of game so we put “him” into all 1,000 of The Godfather Collector’s Edition games as Big Mikey, where he’s a perfect fit. Looking at the playfield character, you’ll immediately recognize him.

Over the years, our relationship has transcended business. Mikey has become one of my best friends. I admire his love of family first, and then of life and industry. I continue to admire and learn from him all the time. And now, I get to see him on one of my games. How cool is that?!

Congratulations and thank you for everything, Mikey! Salute e Cent’anni!

Jack Guarnieri started servicing electro-mechanical pinball machines in 1975 and has been involved in every phase of the amusement game business since then. He was an operator in NYC, then began a distributorship in 1999, PinballSales.com, selling coin-op to the consumer market. In January of 2011, he founded Jersey Jack Pinball (named after his RePlay Magazine pen name), which builds award-winning, full-featured, coin-op pinball machines. Email Jack at [email protected].