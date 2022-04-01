Jersey Jack – April 2022

Changing the Narrative Changing the Narrative

by Jack Guarnieri, Jersey Jack Pinball & PinballSales.com

“Common sense is not so common.” We have heard that said along with “if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything.” (Remember Thumper saying something similar in Bambi?) For today’s times, both are pretty fitting.

How many times a day do you read or watch something on social media and find yourself tempted to reply? (And do you?) Perhaps the meat of your reply is simply your opinion and you feel the need to correct the world because you know so much.

When did correcting the world become your job? There’s a whole gamut of names given to those who correct others for having a conflicting opinion, stating some stretch of the facts, sending out some inaccuracy or putting an opinion out there that you just plain don’t agree with.

Along these lines, years ago, I told employees that when they were inclined to send off a sarcastic or nasty email, to instead send it first to themselves then read it in the morning. And if they still agreed with it, delete it!

Compounding this compulsion to spout off with our opinions or fact-checking, we’re bombarded with a lot about other people’s lives on social media platforms…and much of it is not real.

Have you looked at the perfect pictures on Instagram and the amazing posts by some people on Facebook? A friend told me recently that he wished he really had the life that he posts on social media and that he’s become addicted to posting all of the wonderful places he visits, the food he eats, the drinks he has and more.

Who cares? Apparently lots of people who follow celebrities or “influencers.” As for me, I don’t need to be influenced. I can figure out what I want to do, what shoes to wear and what I will believe.

I also don’t feel a need to correct anyone on social media. In the old movie Ten Commandments, Yul Brynner as Rameses II says this about Moses: “Let him rave on so that men will know him mad….” That’s about right. Other people will figure it out (or at least you hope they will). You don’t have to be the one that points it out.

If the last two years haven’t taught us anything, these last few weeks sure have. Watching the news of what’s going on in Ukraine reminds us that life is short and not promised to anyone. My advice is that instead of being the voice of doubt and darkness, be the voice of truth and light! Show people by your words and actions that you are bringing light into this world by changing the narrative both online and in your personal interactions.

Common sense may not be so common, but by behaving this way, neither will you be!

Jack Guarnieri started servicing electro-mechanical pinball machines in 1975 and has been involved in every phase of the amusement game business since then. He was an operator in NYC, then began a distributorship in 1999, PinballSales.com, selling coin-op to the consumer market. In January of 2011, he founded Jersey Jack Pinball (named after his RePlay Magazine pen name), which builds award-winning, full-featured, coin-op pinball machines. Email Jack at [email protected] jerseyjackpinball.com.