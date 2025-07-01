Jersey Jack – July 2025

We are NOT the “Gaming” Business

by Jack Guarnieri, Jersey Jack Pinball & PinballSales.com

I was recently working on a music license for use on a game when I read that an excluded channel of distribution was “Casinos and Gaming Establishments.” That term is defined as meaning “casinos, gambling establishments, gaming locations (such as arcades and carnival ‘midway’ areas) and associated retail venues.” So, signing this would mean I cannot cannot sell my games to an arcade!

To me, the word “gaming” has always been a term for a gambling game or venue. In more recent years, it’s been used for home “gamers,” those who play video games on consoles, PCs or online. A “gaming establishment” is a place where games of chance are played, and the player cannot influence their chances of winning or alter the odds of winning.

Conversely, an “arcade” is a place where games of skill, such as pinball, are located.

So how does the amusement industry get lumped in with “gaming establishments”? It’s because people are lazy and substitute the wrong words, conveying a meaning they don’t understand and painting the amusement industry with a very broad (and inaccurate) brush.

With this on my mind, I found myself on a Saturday morning deciding to phone a friend to ask what he thinks. I called Terry Moss, who’s been working in this industry longer than I have and knows amusements as well as “real” gaming. “So, Terry, does the word ‘gaming’ have a place in our industry?” An instant and emphatic “NO!” came back. Thanks, Terry. I agree: We are not in the gaming business!

Searching the Internet for a definition of a gaming establishment, I found that the term “gaming establishment” generally refers to a business or facility where people can participate in various forms of gaming activities, often involving gambling.

Here’s the core definition: A gaming establishment is a physical location (or sometimes an online platform) where gaming activities are conducted. These establishments are typically operated for profit, offering gaming services to customers.

The types of activities offered at such venues are:

Games of chance: Games where the outcome is determined primarily by chance, such as slot machines, roulette and lotteries.

Gambling: This involves wagering money or something of value on the outcome of a game or event.

Other forms of gaming: Depending on the specific establishment, it may also include activities such as card games (poker, blackjack), bingo, and sometimes even video games typically based on the games mentioned above.

Types of Locations:

Casinos are the most common type of gaming establishment, offering a wide range of gambling options. There are also lottery offices where tickets are sold (or where lottery operations are managed), bingo halls, sports betting shops and online gaming platforms.

Regulation and Licensing:

Gaming establishments are subject to laws and regulations designed to ensure fairness, prevent criminal activity and protect consumers. Often, these establishments must obtain licenses from regulatory bodies to operate legally.

In essence, a “gaming establishment” is a place where people can participate in various forms of games, frequently involving gambling, and typically is a regulated and licensed business.

An “amusement arcade,” on the other hand, is a venue where you can find three or more mechanical or electronic games which furnish skill, entertainment or amusement to the public for a fee.

We need to do a better job communicating clearly to the universe that we are NOT in the gaming business! Let’s agree to be careful to not slip into the habit of using the word “gaming” to describe our industry. It’s not a gamble that a visit to one of our industry’s locations provides fun and can put a smile on your face. Case closed.

Jack Guarnieri started servicing electromechanical pinball machines in 1975 and has been involved in every phase of the amusement game business since then. He was an operator in NYC, then began a distributorship in 1999, PinballSales.com, selling coin-op to the consumer market. In January of 2011, he founded Jersey Jack Pinball (named after his RePlay Magazine pen name), which builds award-winning, full-featured, coin-op pinball machines. Email Jack at [email protected].