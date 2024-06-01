Jersey Jack – June 2024

Playing Around with AI



by Jack Guarnieri, Jersey Jack Pinball & PinballSales.com

Artificial Intelligence, “AI,” is the biggest revolution since the Internet and is going to be much bigger than the Internet…perhaps it will be the eighth wonder of the world. It’s ushering in a new industrial revolution.

Are you already playing around with it? Maybe you’re using ChatGPT to help write reports or do research tasks. For those simply wondering what a “GPT” is, it’s a “generative pre-trained transformer.” It can analyze, understand and generate text as if a human created it. It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty amazing when you stop and think about it.

The power of machine thinking has increased from a single transistor invented in 1947 to NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPU, which has 208 billion transistors. That high mark won’t be the top end either. This is certainly a new era of computing!

Areas where machine learning, thinking and processing can help are immense. AI can interpret medical images, author creative content, create artwork, and write and play music. It can automate repetitive tasks. It can learn your preferences and suggest services, products and likes, as well as manage your schedule as a virtual assistant.

In short, there are many upsides to AI. And while nobody knows exactly what will happen as this technology evolves and is implemented, more applications of AI are developing quickly.

I just asked my ChatOn AI app to “show me a picture of a pinball machine.” It created the image you see on this page. It’s not great, but it’s not bad either!

For fun, I asked it to write a column for RePlay about the implementation of AI in amusement arcades. Here’s a portion of what it churned out:

4. Customer Engagement and Retention:

AI is instrumental in improving customer engagement and retention in amusement arcades. Facial recognition technology, powered by AI, can personalize the arcade experience by recognizing and greeting regular customers. AI chatbots can provide real-time assistance, answering questions and providing game recommendations. Additionally, AI can analyze player data to identify trends, allowing arcade operators to optimize their offerings and keep customers coming back for more.

The big question looming is who owns the intellectual property that AI creates, along with any copyrights or trademarks? There are already lawyers who specialize in AI applications. By the way, there are AI legal assistant apps designed for legal and compliance use cases that can review and summarize lengthy legal documents, create first drafts, redline documents and more.

I wonder what jobs will be enhanced, eliminated or created by the AI revolution. Certainly, mundane, receptive tasks seem like the first wave of elimination.

The AI revolution is here. Learn about it and see how it can help in your life and business.

This column was written by a human, for now.

Jack Guarnieri started servicing electromechanical pinball machines in 1975 and has been involved in every phase of the amusement game business since then. He was an operator in NYC, then began a distributorship in 1999, PinballSales.com, selling coin-op to the consumer market. In January of 2011, he founded Jersey Jack Pinball (named after his RePlay Magazine pen name), which builds award-winning, full-featured, coin-op pinball machines. Email Jack at [email protected].