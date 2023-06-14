Jerry Power Retires After 48 Years

Jerry Power, the Canadian sales manager at Player One Amusement Group, is retiring after 48 years in the industry and nearly 14 years with the company.

His pal Jack Guarnieri of Jersey Jack Pinball shared the news and noted that Myles Cameron organized an Ontario Pinball Celebration on June 9 to applaud Jerry’s time in the industry.

“Jerry’s a great guy who can’t be replaced,” Guarnieri said. “He was one of my earliest fans of JJP when I started. I signed a picture of Jerry and I from a show and Myles printed and framed it.” Happy retirement, Jerry!