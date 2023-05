Amusement Unlimited’s Jerry Johnston was the winner of a Harmoney TouchTunes Fusion Jukebox/ATM at the recent Amusement Expo.

Excited to win the machine, Johnston said: “This is a great product for that location where space is needed or versatility is needed.”

The Harmoney combines a jukebox with an ATM and was conceptualized by Ed Chermak and designed by him and Genmega. The product is available through Legacy Amusement Distributors or your authorized TouchTunes distributors.