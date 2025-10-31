Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Upgrades with Semnox

The iconic Jersey Shore park and arcade Jenkinson’s Boardwalk has modernized its facility by partnering with Semnox on 10 Klimate Outdoor Kiosks and more than 35 XcessOS readers across rides, attractions and batting cages.

“Working with Jenkinson’s Boardwalk on this project has been incredibly rewarding,” said Leinad Borman of Semnox Solutions. “From the first arcade conversion in late 2024 to the full deployment this summer, the scale of this rollout shows our ability to deliver resilient, future-ready technology at landmark destinations. It’s especially rewarding to know guests are now enjoying a smoother, more seamless experience throughout the boardwalk.”

Added Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Operations Manager Vincent Storino: “Semnox has been actively listening to our needs and delivering technology that makes sense for our operations and our guests. The support team has been reliable, and the new readers have performed consistently.”