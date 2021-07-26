Jeff’s Bowl-O-Rama Back Open in Canada

A 36-lane bowling center in Welland, Ontario – Jeff’s Bowl-O-Rama – is finally able to welcome guests for the first time since late December under the province’s reopening plan.

According to the Welland Tribune, bowling alleys are now allowed to operate at 50% capacity, which allows for a maximum of 200 people at the business. They were opened from August to December 2020 but were only allowed 50 people at a time – divided into small groups of bowlers from the same households.

“The capacity thing is no longer an issue with our leagues,” said manager Henry Nieuwold. Typically, they have roughly 20 teams in the fall leagues. As for other Covid regulations, bowlers must wear masks upon entry and fill out a contract tracing form but are allowed to take their masks off while playing. Learn more at www.jeffsbowlorama.com.