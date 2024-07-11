Jeff Tash Joins Innovative Technology

Innovative Technology Americas recently welcomed Jeff Tash as their business development manager for North America. Tash will focus on the amusement and vending industries. He previously worked with Intercard, Elaut, Moss Distributing and Raw Thrills.

“Jeff joined us back in March and hit the ground running spending his first day in the Innovative booth at the Amusement Expo show in Las Vegas,” said Lauren Fabbri, business development manager for the gaming side of the business. “Jeff has settled into life at Innovative Technology and is already connecting with our amusement and vending customers across America and Canada.”

Tash added: “I am eager to provide reliable and innovative product solutions to the amusement industry and customers and continue to ensure note handling remains at the forefront of the amusement and vending industries. I am excited to collaborate with Lauren and the rest of the North American team in the growth of the GAV (Gaming, Amusement, Vending) markets. Innovative is an organization with a strong sense of purpose and a passion to support its employees, and I am privileged to be a part of this.”

