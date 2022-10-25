Jeff Peveler Joins Elaut Group in Sales

Elaut Group USA has hired Jeff Peveler to head its North American sales division. The industry veteran will start the job Nov. 1.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a person of Jeff’s caliber join our sales team,” said EVP of sales Tony Maniscalco. “Jeff’s vast industry experience in sales and operations will be invaluable to our future success.”

“We are excited to have Jeff on board just in time for the IAAPA show,” added CEO and president Trevor Gianaris. “Jeff’s work ethic and leadership will be helpful in making our exhibit a success.”

Peveler’s coin-op career includes stints with National Entertainment Network, Family Fun Company, Jennison Entertainment Technologies and, mostly recently, IGPM Distribution.