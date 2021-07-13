Jay Grant Passes On

Amusement Products has sadly announced the passing of company CEO Jay M. Grant, Sr. at the age of 91. The industry pioneer leaves behind a legacy that “helped shape commercial go-kart manufacturing as a prominent and popular attraction in the FEC industry,” the company said.

Before Amusement Products, Grant worked as an accountant for Golf Players, Inc., where he maintained the books for more than 35 mini-golf facilities. Go-karts were added to those locations and were successful, but they didn’t last.

“Having worked for over a decade at Siskin Steel prior to joining the company, Jay knew the reason for this was poor quality steel,” the company said. “He convinced the company founder, Dutch Magrath Jr., to start building their own karts.”

The company became a successful manufacturing business and Golf Players became Pacer Manufacturing with Jay as president. In 1994, Jay, Magrath Jr., and Dutch Magrath III bought out Pacer and became Amusement Products, where Grant became CEO.

“Jay was always quick with a smile and a compliment and was a positive and motivating force for Amusement Products, even up to a few days prior to his passing,” reported company President Dutch Magrath III. “He will be greatly missed.”