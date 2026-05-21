Jay Gee’s Ice Cream Upgrades Game Room

Betson Enterprises recently modernized the game room at Jay Gee’s Ice Cream & Fun Center in Methuen, Massachusetts.

The arcade spans 3,000 sq. ft. and has 45 games. Top-performing titles include Godzilla Kaiju Wars Deluxe (Raw Thrills), Toy Box cranes (UNIS), Hit The Spot (Zooom Studios) and Boxer Combo (IGPM/Kalkomat). Betson’s sales rep John Feltz III led the project.

Jay Gee’s also features a homemade ice cream stand, go-karts, bumper boats, bumper cars, batting cages and an 18-hole mini-golf course.

Learn more at www.jaygees.com; reach out to Betson about your own arcade needs at www.betson.com.