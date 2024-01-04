Jaws Pinball to Get Show Debut at CES 2024

Stern Pinball will have their new Jaws game on display for the first time next week at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, taking place Jan. 9-12. The machine launch was announced this week with Jaws marking Stern’s first new game of the new year.

“Honoring one of the greatest movie franchises of all time, we’re giving Jaws our most advanced software and hardware to date,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “We can’t wait to debut Jaws Pinball’s heart-pounding gameplay to the world!”

Designed by the factory’s Keith Elwin, Jaws features immersive film and audio assets from the franchise and includes custom speech by actor Richard Dreyfuss and the iconic movie theme music from John Williams.

As usual, a Limited Edition version of the game is available (1,000 games will be made). The Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models will all come with Insider Connected ready to go – allowing players to track progress via Leaderboards, take on special quests and much more.

Click here to watch the game’s introduction video, featuring Stern’s chief creative officer George Gomez as well as Keith Elwin. The full press announcement is available here on the Stern Pinball website, www.sternpinball.com.