Jason Kuhn Remembered

ATM industry leader Jason Kuhn of Hyosung died unexpectedly on May 21, the company wrote on their website. In remembering him, they wrote, “Jason was a valued member of the Hyosung leadership team since 2015 and a leader for the ATM industry as a whole. He left an impact on everyone that he worked with and will be greatly missed.”

Kuhn had more than 25 years of service in the retail ATM marketplace and was a key contributor to the ATM Industry Assn. and the National ATM Council. Following his service in the U.S. Air Force as a tactical electro-environment systems specialist on the F-15 aircraft, Kuhn joined WRG Services in 1995 and grew that ATM development and manufacturing business to be acquired by PAI Systems in 2010, where he was the director of ATM product development until 2015.

“More than anything else, Jason will be remembered for his great personality, positive attitude, friendliness to everyone he met, passion for his work, and overall love for living every day to the fullest,” Hyosung wrote. “He truly loved the little things in life, and it was an honor to have him as a leader for the Hyosung team for so many years. We have lost a dear friend and valued colleague and the industry has lost a true innovator and champion.”