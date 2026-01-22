Jason Gould Now VP for LAI Games

LAI Games has appointed Jason Gould as their vice president of global sales and marketing. He succeeds Mike Kane, who moved into a new role – vice president of strategic accounts.

Gould has more than 20 years of amusement industry experience, including more than 13 as an operator and seven years in distribution and operations with Player One Amusement Group.

“Jason brings a depth of experience that spans operations, distribution and customer engagement,” said CEO Mark Easte. “His leadership will help us build on the strong foundation we’ve established while continuing to expand our sales performance and long-term growth initiatives.”

He can now be reached at [email protected] or 469-400-6962.