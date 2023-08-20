Japan Spotlight: Vending, Vending, Vending!

Editor’s Note: RePlay Assistant Editor Matt Harding has been working from and traveling in Japan this month and is sharing a few industry-related items in this week’s newsletters.

You’d be hard-pressed to walk more than a block in a Japanese city without seeing a vending machine of some sort. They’re scattered all over the Far East nation – in back alleys, countryside towns, tourist attractions and everywhere in between.

Most are soda, water, tea and coffee machines, filled with favorite American imports Sprite and Coca-Cola, peach-flavored waters, all kinds of local teas and usually a Gatorade-like drink called Pocari Sweat that I haven’t mustered the stomach to try. Ice cream and cigarette vending machines are other common machines.

There have also been a smattering of food vendors serving ramen and other hot meals. (I’ve found candy and snack machines, as we have in the States, almost nonexistent in my travels here.)

I also came across an interesting machine outside of Onomichi, which is the terminus of the popular Shimanami Kaido bicycle route that runs 60-something kilometers through the islands that connect the Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures.