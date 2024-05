TimeOut recently reported that the years-in-the-making Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan, is finally set to open later this year. It was originally scheduled to open in 2021.

A recent financial earnings report noted, “The museum building is already complete and we are currently getting ready for opening. Since we anticipate these preparations will take some time, we have set the opening for fall 2024.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates on an official grand opening.