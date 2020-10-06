Japan Amusement Expo Cancelled for 2021

JAEPO, the Japan Amusement Expo, scheduled as an in-person event next February, has been cancelled. The Japan Amusement Industry Assn. is currently considering whether or not to hold a virtual event.

JAIA surveyed their membership, which reached the conclusion that it was “extremely unclear whether an exhibition event with an uncertain amount of visitors from both inside and outside Japan can be held.” Ultimately, that’s the main factor that led to its cancellation.

It was also noted that contact tracing burdens, airline transportation problem and fewer companies able to attend due to the virus would result in a significantly smaller show. Learn more at www.jaepo.jp.