Jacksonville’s Beach Bowl Returning After Renovation

With a $7.5 million renovation in the works, Jacksonville’s iconic Beach Bowl – a local mainstay since 1958 – is coming back.

The bowling alley closed abruptly two years ago, according to WJCT, when property owners didn’t renew the lease. But now, the business will be renovated and expanded after the Board of Adjustments for Jacksonville Beach approved a $7.5 million plan from a new developer.

Though a timeline for the project wasn’t available, bowlers can expect a brand-new-looking facility with a rooftop-dining restaurant among the perks.