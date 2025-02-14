Jackson Bowling, Skating Center Donates $30K

In celebration of its 30th anniversary in business, Jackson Bowling and Skating Family Fun Center in Jackson, Tenn., recently gave $30,000 to five local non-profit organizations in partnership with Community Foundation of West Tennessee, reported WBBJ.

The non-profits included Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, The Jackson Symphony, Regional Inter-Faith Association, The STAR Center and Wo/Men’s Rape and Resource Assistance Program. Each organization received $6,000 to support their work across the community.

“Giving back to the community that has embraced my family and our business is the perfect way for me to celebrate this milestone,” said Young Kim, founder and CEO of Jackson Bowling Center. Learn more at www.jacksonbowling.com.