Jack Danger Returns to Streaming for Stern

Jack Danger is taking on new responsibilities as the head of community for Stern Pinball, the company reports.

“Jack has had a history of being a Twitch Streamer and Stern Brand Ambassador before fully devoting his time to being a Game Designer,” the company wrote. “Now, Jack will be making his return to streaming during San Diego Comic-Con this week.”

Jack designed Foo Fighters and The Uncanny X-Men for Stern Pinball. In his new role, he’ll return to balancing his time between completing the delivery of his current game with the support of the broader Stern team and spending time on his new responsibilities – engaging the community and continuing to post pinball content on the DeadFlip Twitch channel.