Jack Danger Joins Stern Pinball Team

Stern Pinball recently announced that Jack Danger, the popular Twitch streamer, has come aboard in the role of game designer. He recently created Stern’s Jurassic Park Home Edition machine.

“Jack is an incredibly creative and talented designer,” said George Gomez, Stern’s EVP and Chief Creative Officer. “He brings tremendous energy, passion and player skill to the work. We were beyond impressed with his strong leadership skills and the unique perspective he brought to the Jurassic Park Home Edition design. We are very excited to add his talent to our studio and look forward to his design work on future cornerstone machines.”

Jack started his career as an animator and worked on commercials, music videos and feature films for nearly 20 years prior to launching his own design studio. He got into pinball and launched the Dead Flip Pinball streaming channel, where he livestreamed pinball, became a Stern Brand Ambassador and was the driving force for the “Pinball” category being added on Twitch.