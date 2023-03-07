It’s March Madness! Captain’s Auction Soon

Captain’s Auction Warehouse will hold a March Madness arcade auction this Friday and Saturday, March 10-11. The Anaheim, Calif.-based company will hold the auction live and online. It will feature more than 500 arcade games, pinballs and redemption units.

Among the items up for bid – Big Buck Hunter, Super Bikes Fast & Furious, Rambo Deluxe, and pins like AC/DC, South Park, Playboy, Diner Classic and many more.

Click here to register or visit www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com for more information. You can also call the Captain at 714-701-9486.