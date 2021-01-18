It’s Almost Time to ShowUp: Virtual Event Runs Feb. 1-3

With pay-what-you-want pricing, the ShowUp FEC Convention is nearly here. The event starts on Feb. 1 and continues through Feb. 3. You can click here to get a ticket.

Speakers include the master of ceremonies Bob Cooney; GameWorks CEO Philip Kaplan; esports advisor Marcus Howard; Ariel Rubin and Juliana Morena Patel of Wild Optimists; Brent Bushnell, co-founder and CEO of Two-Bit Circus; George McAuliffe, president of Pinnacle Entertainment Group; and Embed CEO Renee Welsh, among many other industry leaders.

There will be more than 40 educational sessions and panels led by those speakers, and each day will be themed. Day 1 is New Markets and Revenue Streams for FECs; Day 2 is Emerging Technology and Esports; and Day 3 is Delivering Transformational Experiences to the Future Consumer. Click here to see the full agenda or visit www.showup.events for more information.