It’s-a-Mario Day!

Today, March 10, is Mario Day, which celebrates the iconic video game character. The date was chosen some 10 or so years ago because “Mar10” looks like Mario’s name, according to National Today.

Video game fans praise not only Mario on Mario Day, but the whole Super Mario World cast, including the beloved Luigi and Princess Peach.

Mario’s debut game was Donkey Kong, released by Nintendo in 1981. Since 2016, the company has officially recognized Mario Day, often offering special deals and discounts on games and merchandise.