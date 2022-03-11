IT to Debut Golden Tee Courses at Amusement Expo

Incredible Technologies will debut new courses for Golden Tee 2022 at this week’s trade show in Vegas (they’ll be at booth #126). Golden Tee LIVE and Golden Tee PGA TOUR cabinets will get seven new courses during the year starting in late spring.

According to the company, to PGA TOUR cabinets will get those seven courses plus three new and exclusive additional courses.

At Amusement Expo, they’ll also have Retro Raccoons with the latest game updates, including a single-player mode. Learn more at www.itsgames.com.