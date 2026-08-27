IT Brings Home Retro Golden Tee Fore!

Incredible Technologies has remastered their Golden Tee Fore! game and is releasing it to the home market this October, the company reported.

Calling it “the perfect piece for any basement or game room,” Golden Tee Fore! Remastered Edition is 72” tall and features an illuminated marquee that “transports you back to the year 2000.” It will feature the complete catalog of 29 courses, available as both 18-hole and 9-hole games.

“We are here today because of the experiences Fore! created for our fans,” said Adam Kramer, president of Incredible Technologies’ amusement division. “Our goal has been to recreate that experience, leaving everything as it once was, while leveraging the advantages of today’s technology.”

Stay on the lookout for it at store.itsgames.com.