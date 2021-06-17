IT Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Incredible Technologies recently announced some changes up top. Co-founders Elaine Hodgson and Richard Ditton will remain the sole owners and board members, though Hodgson’s title will change to CEO and Ditton’s will remain executive vice president.

Additionally, Adam Kramer was named president of amusement and Dan Schrementi was named president of gaming. “Dan and Adam have worked hard to become experts in their industries,” Hodgson said. “They have the leadership ability, energy and drive to take each division to new levels. After having started, nurtured and grown IT with Richard for 36 years, I can show no higher praise than to hand the keys to Dan and Adam.”

Both most recently served on the company’s executive team as vice presidents and both bring more than a decade of leadership within the company to their new roles.

“Having spent the past 13 years immersed in the marketing and development of Golden Tee, I am thrilled to take on this role,” Kramer said. “The culture and vision of Incredible Technologies created and molded by Elaine and Richard is something deeply important to me and to our products. We will continue to create games people love to play and innovate – something that has always been at the core of IT.”

Schrementi said: “Under Elaine and Richard’s guidance, Incredible Technologies has succeeded through its people, products and plans. To have the opportunity to lead these pillars for our casino gaming division is an honor and challenge that I am prepared to accept. Our team of talented people has been working hard, and I am excited to show the gaming industry where we are headed in this next chapter of our incredible story.”

In other company news, Larry Hodgson has been named senior vice president. He’s been with the company for more than 30 years and was most recently the vice president of engineering. Also, Daymon Ruttenberg has been named senior vice president of gaming. He has served as the company’s general counsel and vice president of regulatory affairs since 2015.