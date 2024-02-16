Iron Tee Golf Sets Stage for Spring

Iron Tee Golf, a facility coming to Bettendorf, Iowa, is nearing completion and set to open this spring, developers report.

Back in October 2022, they broke ground on the massive project, which includes 58 climate-controlled golf bays, a bar and kitchen, an arcade and mini-golf.

The business recently gave a full construction update on their social media, noting that painting is almost complete, mini-golf equipment is going to be installed by early April and golf balls and clubs are en route in the next month. Click here to follow Iron Tee golf and stay up to date.