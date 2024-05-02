Iron Tee Golf Opening Soon in Iowa

A new golf entertainment center is getting ready to open in Bettendorf, Iowa, according to KWQC. Iron Tee Golf, the first of its kind in the Quad Cities area, features 58 golf bays, a mini-golf course called Lucky Putt and 10,000 sq. ft. of arcade space.

“It’s just been, you know, the funnest thing ever being a part of this really,” said the location’s general manager Kevin Belk. “Every day being able to come and see how new and fresh and just the construction is getting to completion.”

Belk said the location employs more than 200 people and an official opening date will be announced on May 7. Learn more at www.golfirontee.com.