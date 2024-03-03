Irish Gaming Show March 5-6 in Dublin

The 43rd Annual Irish Gaming Show will be held March 5-6 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin. The event will include a regulatory update from the office of the GRAI (Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland).

More than 300 Irish operators and 40 exhibitors will be on hand to see over 200 products at the show.

“With legislation pending and action required by all operators over the next few weeks and months, the opportunities are tantalizing and the market hungry for growth,” organizers wrote.

