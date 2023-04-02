“Ira” Has Died

In the coin-op business, all anyone ever had to say was “Ira” and you knew exactly who they were referring to. Ira Bettelman, the top man at the old C.A. Robinson & Co. dealership in Los Angeles since his father “Mr. B” and Mom Leah predeceased him, passed away on March 31. He would have turned 77 this coming Wednesday, April 5.

The announcement was made on Facebook by his brother Sandy. Even though the family had exited the industry years back, people still inquired about them. Now, we have an answer, and not a welcome one.

The news shocked and saddened many in coin-op with friends inside and outside the industry sharing their condolences with Sandy and his family via social media. Phone calls and messages resonated throughout the industry with friends sharing their grief at the loss of a respected member of the coin-op family who many were proud to call a dear friend.

Ira Bettelman earned a master’s degree in child psychology from Long Beach State and armed with a teaching credential earned from USC, began working with emotionally disabled children in the Torrance Unified School District. There, he set up a room with some games, rewarding the children with points for every time they turned in homework, answered questions or participated in class. He logged it all into a little bank book, Sandy explained, and when they had enough points, they’d get a half hour to play games.

“Ira was part of the court case to legalize pinball in the state of California,” Sandy said. “The state had outlawed the game for many years because some people would gamble on them. Ira testified about how he would use the games as a reward for the emotionally challenged children he taught in Torrance.”

Ira went to work for his father at C.A. Robinson & Co. in 1972 and rose to become second man. Combining his attention to detail and salesmanship, the company prospered, especially during the electronic pinball and video game booms when they represented most of the top lines in those spheres.

Ira was roundly considered one of the smartest people anyone had ever met, if not one of the more fearsome if you crossed him. As one of the premier distributors in the country by anyone’s standards, he could be tough on any supplier who didn’t do right by one of his operator customers. RePlay’s Eddie Adlum recounts one of his favorite Ira anecdotes to illustrate this:

“As the story goes, Ira got a call from a customer who’d just put out a new video that popped a glitch right off. They isolated the problem and Ira called the factory to get a replacement part. He was told they didn’t have one on hand, so Ira asked if they were still building them and the answer was ‘yes’. ‘So, go out on the line, open the cabinet, pull the part out, and ship it overnight!’ was his response (expletives deleted). The part, I would believe, showed up the next day,” said Adlum.

Al “Mr. B” Bettelman passed in 1984 and his bride Leah in 2011. Their daughter Sylvia Sanders died in 2015 and with Ira’s passing, Sandy is the last of the immediate family. Ira had six nephews and six great-nephews and nieces. He passed away at home in Malibu. (And for those who remember that beautiful yellow Jaguar he bought new in 1966 and kept all those years, he still owned it.)

It was Ira’s wish that there be no memorial service. Said Sandy, “Ira didn’t want people to cry over him or to be put out by making plans to attend a service. So, we are following his wishes. Ira was always concerned about other people.”

For those who would like to remember him, the family suggests a donation in Ira’s name to a cancer organization of their choosing. For those wishing to send their condolences to the family, you may write to: Sandy and Adrea Bettelman, 1015 Casiano Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90049.

RePlay will have more about Ira in the May issue.