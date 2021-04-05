Iowa’s Maple Lanes Rebuilt, Ventola Tapped to Help

The U.K.-based lighting firm Ventola Projects recently worked on the rebuild of the longtime Maple Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa, which was damaged by arsonists last year. The company will relight around 14,000 sq. ft. of the facility by the time they’re finished. The project is being carried out by their U.S. installation team Kool Amusements.

“It’s been an honor to help out Maple Lanes,” said Ventola Projects owner Mick Ventola. “This is somewhere that has been open for more than 60 years and a cherished place of entertainment for so many generations, so what we’re really doing is helping not only rebuild a bowling center, but also a vital part of the local community.”

This was the first project to be sealed by the company’s new U.S. director of operations Tony Tallarico, formerly of QubicaAMF. Learn more at www.maplelaneswaterloo.com and www.ventolainc.com.