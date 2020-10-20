Iowa Entertainment Center Gets Shaffer-Refreshed Arcade

B&B Theatre in Ankeny, Iowa, partnered with Shaffer Distributing recently to refresh their game room, which now has all sorts of family-friendly favorites like Cruis’n Blast, air hockey and much more.

The location features 12 screens and bowling facilities along with the arcade. Like Shaffer, the company reports, B&B Theatres is a generationally, family-owned and operated entertainment company.

For more information, contact them at [email protected]. Or visit www.bbtheatres.com for details about the movie theater chain.