RePlay recently heard from some young readers, Taylor and Stephen, who wanted to share an article they found called Introducing Kids to Motorsports, which highlights video games and go-kart venues as an excellent place to start.

The article notes: “Motorsports video games have come extremely far since the first one on the market in 1973, which was Atari’s Space Race. There are now so many different options on the market, and newer ones have amazing graphics that make them seem close to real-life.”

Taylor and Stephen, who are in a learning program called Noble Voices, found RePlay via our page on manufacturers, which they used to do some research.