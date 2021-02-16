InterFun Expo Moved to 2022

The next InterFun Expo is now scheduled to take place in Leeds, U.K., April 26-27, 2022. It was pushed to next year as a result of Covid-19. “As a result of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone this year’s event,” said Christine Butterworth, managing director of organizers for InterGame Events.

“We look forward to creating a brilliant event in 2022 that will bring together professionals from all elements of the fun, play, leisure and visitor attractions sectors in the U.K.,” she added.

The show made its debut in 2019 with free seminar sessions and more than 50 companies exhibiting. See a video from that expo here. Visit www.interfunexpo.com/register to get ready to attend the 2022 event and find out about exhibiting by contacting [email protected].