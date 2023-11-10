Intercard’s QR Cashless Innovations at Booth #2206

Intercard says they’re setting “a new standard in amusement center technology” with their new iQ readers and kiosks, which will be in their booth #2206 at IAAPA.

The iQ devices use built-in cameras to read customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This enables players to use mobile devices instead of play cards to activate games, reducing costs for route operators and owners of unattended arcades, the company said.

“With the iQ platform, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes – all without the help of a center employee,” said CEO Scott Sherrod. “It’s a big step into the future for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.”

To book meetings at the show, email Bill Allen at [email protected] or Alberto Borrero at [email protected].