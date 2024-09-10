Intercard’s QR-Based Feature to Demo Soon

Intercard will be exhibiting their iQ system at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe, to be held Sept. 24-26 in Amsterdam. CEO Scott Sherrod and senior vice president of international sales Alberto Borrero will be on hand for the technology’s European debut.

“With the iQ series, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device, wristband or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes, all without the help of a center employee,” Sherrod said. “It’s a big step into the future.”

Visitors at booth #11419 can learn why trend-setting European operators such as France’s Hall U Need, Spain’s Ozone Bowling and Germany’s PlayZone rely on Intercard for their arcade payment systems.

To schedule a demonstration, reach out to [email protected].