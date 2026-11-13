Intercard’s OmniRay Readers Will Debut

Intercard will be in booth S2407 in Orlando to show off their OmniRay Readers for the first time. It comes in two versions – OmniRay ONE and OmniRay PRO.

OmniRay ONE “offers the essential arcade technology at the best price in the industry,” the company said. “For operations that need a pro, the OmniRay PRO provides all the smartest tech, which is always a smart investment.”

Bryan Hudgens of B&B Entertainment recently installed the PRO Readers at The Bank beer garden in South Carolina, and said: “The OmniRay is an exceptional hardware upgrade. The 5 GHz support alone makes returning to 2.4 GHz readers unthinkable. Highly recommended for any operator considering a floor refresh. We love the slim profile, which takes up roughly one-third of the depth of the older units. They look sleek and modern and swapping out our entire game room was plug-and-play and took minimal downtime.”

Added Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod: “Intercard introduced cashless technology to the amusement industry more than 30 years ago and some of the first generation of our iReaders are still in operation today. We don’t believe in change for change’s sake. We believe in change when it’s good for our customers. Now is one of those times.”

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