Intercard’s Jeff Tash Now Route Operator Specialist

Intercard recently named arcade expert Jeff Tash as their route operator specialist. Tash joined Intercard earlier this year as a sales rep, and no will represent the company to route operators across the U.S. and Canada.

The company said their route operator customers include industry leaders like CTM Group, Pioneer Vending and Patriot Vending. Tash has more than a decade of industry experience, having worked with Elaut Group, Moss Distributing, Raw Thrills and TouchTunes.

“For 15 years I’ve been working alongside route operators in their warehouses and on their routes troubleshooting issues, moving games and even running wires,” Tash said. “I know their concerns and I can communicate how cashless technology can increase revenues, decrease operational costs and help them thrive in a changing industry.”

Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.