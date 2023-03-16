Intercard’s iTeller PlusXL Kiosk to Make AEI Debut

Intercard said it will bring the new iTeller PlusXL kiosk to Amusement Expo for the first time at the end of the month. They’ll be at booth #A731.

Additionally, the company’s Jason Mitchell (customer success manager) will appear on an educational panel on March 28 at 2:30 p.m. called “Beyond the Transaction,” which will offer insights on getting more out of cashless systems.

To schedule a demo of the iTeller PlusXL kiosk or learn more, email Bill Allen at [email protected]. He’ll be at the booth with CEO Scott Sherrod and the rest of the Intercard team.