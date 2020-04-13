Intercard’s COVID-19 Response

To help get customers through the pandemic, Intercard is offering free training for facility owners and employees to “increase and sharpen their technical skills during this lull in business,” says company CEO Scott Sherrod.

Intercard began scheduling the free online training sessions for all of its customers worldwide on April 1. “What you focus on now increases, so let’s set our eyes on the future and what comes after this challenge,” Sherrod said. “We are committed to helping our customers be ready for business when this crisis is over.”

Visit www.intercardinc.com for more information.