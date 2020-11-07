Intercard’s Cloud Storage Helps in Fire Recovery

King Family Fun Center, known as Skate Tiffany’s, was heavily damaged in a fire this September in Puyallup, Wash. No one was hurt, but the longtime community skating rink and its attractions were devastated.

Thanks to cloud data storage from Intercard, the business said it has one less thing to worry about in the recovery process – despite damage to their computer servers. “Intercard had all their point-of-sale data backed up,” said Intercard sales rep Amber Lambert, who lives nearby and along with her family volunteered to spend a recent Saturday morning cleaning up smoke-damaged roller skates at the location. “This has made it possible to retrieve data and get access to the financial reporting they need for their insurance claim.”

The center also has outdoor attractions, which luckily remain open as they weren’t harmed by the fire. Learn more at www.kingfamilyfuncenter.com.